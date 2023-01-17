More than 6 inches of snow possible starting Wednesday evening
Hazardous travel can be expected with the Thursday morning commute being impacted.
The Rochester area will be included in a Winter Storm Watch from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 3 p.m. Thursday for heavy snowfall.
The current forecast has increased chances for snow Wednesday evening through noon Thursday. Hazardous travel can be expected with the Thursday morning commute being impacted.
The latest from the National Weather Service in La Crosse:
Overview:
- A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the entire area Wednesday evening through Thursday
- Widespread snowfall of at least 2-4" will result in slippery to hazardous travel conditions
- Higher snowfall amounts look likely (6+"), although location is still uncertain.
- Storm track could shift, affecting timing and location of heaviest snowfall. Anticipate changes/refinement to the forecast over the next couple of days.
Impacts:
- Slippery travel Wednesday evening becoming potentially hazardous overnight into Thursday morning. Thursday morning commute affected.
- Increased snowfall rates overnight, possibly 1-2" per hour, Wednesday night into Thursday morning would result in very low visibilities.
Timing:
- Initial Onset: Wednesday evening in northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota, far western WI - then spreading northeast across central/western WI.
- Increased Snowfall Rates: Overnight Wednesday into very early Thursday morning
Confidence:
- Winter Storm Affecting the Region: High
- Snow Amounts: Medium
- Location of Heaviest Snow Amounts: Low-Medium
- Timing: Medium-High
