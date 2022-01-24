Morning flurry then turning cold
A few flurries are possible early on but as skies clear, the temperatures will fall
A few flurries are possible early this morning and that's also when the temperature will be the warmest with an early high around 20 degrees. Skies will be clearing as the day goes on but the wind will have turned to the northwest and that will pull in colder air, allowing the mercury to fall. Temperatures in the afternoon will only be in the single digits with subzero wind chills.
Expect a frigid start to Tuesday with lows in the teens below zero and most spots will not even climb above zero by the afternoon despite a mostly sunny sky. At least the wind won't be as strong from the northwest at 5-10mph. Gradual warming is expected for Wednesday and Thursday.
Expect a mostly sunny sky with light winds to finish out this weekend.
The average number of blizzards in a winter is three.
Highs will only make it into the teens today with a breeze keeping a chilly feel to the air.
Strong eruptions in the tropics have been known to cause cooling due to large amounts of sulphur dioxide being placed into the upper atmosphere.