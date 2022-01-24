Morning flurry then turning cold

A few flurries are possible early this morning and that's also when the temperature will be the warmest with an early high around 20 degrees. Skies will be clearing as the day goes on but the wind will have turned to the northwest and that will pull in colder air, allowing the mercury to fall. Temperatures in the afternoon will only be in the single digits with subzero wind chills.

Expect a frigid start to Tuesday with lows in the teens below zero and most spots will not even climb above zero by the afternoon despite a mostly sunny sky. At least the wind won't be as strong from the northwest at 5-10mph. Gradual warming is expected for Wednesday and Thursday.