Mostly clear skies continue for the next few days

Mostly clear skies will remain present as we head into the work week ahead. An area of high pressure will gradually move away from our region, and in turn it will allow for much warmer temperatures to move into our region with highs approaching the lower-80s by Wednesday and into the mid-80s by Thursday. Afterwards, a cold front will approach our region as we head into Friday and Saturday, and with it will come the possibility for some much needed rain showers and thunderstorms into the region. As this system moves into our region, high temperatures over the weekend will likely be in the upper-60s with lows in the upper-40s.