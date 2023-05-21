Mostly clear skies continue today

Mostly clear skies will continue across southeastern Minnesota today as an area of high pressure remains in control of our regional weather. However, this area of high pressure is weakening as another area of high pressure develops over northern Ontario. This new area of high pressure may try to push a cold front towards our region by late tonight or early Monday morning, however this front will likely not bring anything more than a few clouds. Expect mostly clear skies to continue through not only today but also into the start of the work week. Highs will generally be in the upper-70s for Monday, but may try to reach up to around 80° by Tuesday. A few showers or thunderstorms will be possible by the middle part and end of the work week as another system may move towards our region.