Mostly clear skies continue today

Mostly clear skies will continue today across the area as temperatures make a rise into the mid to upper-70s across southeastern Minnesota. A cold front will begin to approach our region during the middle part of the work week, and this will bring with a chance of rain showers, and possibly a few thunderstorms, by Wednesday. In doing so, high temperatures will drop down from the lower-80s on Tuesday to around 70° by Wednesday before rebounding back into the 70s for the end of the work week. Additional rain chances are possible for our region towards next weekend.