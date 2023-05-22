99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Mostly clear skies continue today

Rain possible for the middle part of the week

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

Mostly clear skies will continue today across the area as temperatures make a rise into the mid to upper-70s across southeastern Minnesota. A cold front will begin to approach our region during the middle part of the work week, and this will bring with a chance of rain showers, and possibly a few thunderstorms, by Wednesday. In doing so, high temperatures will drop down from the lower-80s on Tuesday to around 70° by Wednesday before rebounding back into the 70s for the end of the work week. Additional rain chances are possible for our region towards next weekend.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

What To Read Next
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Mostly clear skies continue today
May 21, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Timothy Albertson
StormTRACKER team
Weather
A very quiet weekend
May 20, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Timothy Albertson
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Chilly today with sunshine this weekend
May 19, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


DSC05732.jpg
Sports
One win from a title: Austin Bruins reach Robertson Cup final for first time in 8 years
May 21, 2023 09:57 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Zumbro-Falls-Home.jpg
Lifestyle
This million dollar log home showcases lake life in Zumbro Falls
May 21, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
060220.N.RPB.Drone.SoldiersField.0058.jpg
Local
Historic nature of Soldiers Field Memorial Park under consideration
May 21, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
A woman smiles on the front steps of a red brick building while holding a sign saying, "Jailhouse Inn 2018."
Business
Preston's Historic Jailhouse Inn comes with stories
May 21, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell