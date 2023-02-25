Mostly clear skies this afternoon

A few lingering snow showers will be possible early this morning as a quick moving disturbances moves off to our east. In it's wake, decreasing clouds this morning will give way to mostly clear skies during the afternoon and overnight tonight. Temperatures this afternoon will be a bit milder with highs in the mid-20s with overnight lows in the single digits. Partly cloudy skies will be likely for the day on Sunday, and with a southerly breeze, temperatures during the afternoon may climb into the mid to upper-30s across southeastern Minnesota.

Rain and snow will be likely on a Monday as an area of low pressure moves into the Upper Midwest. A few lingering snow showers will be possible Monday Night and into early Tuesday. Afterwards, another area of low pressure may move into the region on Wednesday, possibly bringing additional snow showers into the region.