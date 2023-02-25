99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, February 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Mostly clear skies this afternoon

Rain and snow likely next week

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
February 25, 2023 12:01 AM

A few lingering snow showers will be possible early this morning as a quick moving disturbances moves off to our east. In it's wake, decreasing clouds this morning will give way to mostly clear skies during the afternoon and overnight tonight. Temperatures this afternoon will be a bit milder with highs in the mid-20s with overnight lows in the single digits. Partly cloudy skies will be likely for the day on Sunday, and with a southerly breeze, temperatures during the afternoon may climb into the mid to upper-30s across southeastern Minnesota.

Rain and snow will be likely on a Monday as an area of low pressure moves into the Upper Midwest. A few lingering snow showers will be possible Monday Night and into early Tuesday. Afterwards, another area of low pressure may move into the region on Wednesday, possibly bringing additional snow showers into the region.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

What To Read Next
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Sunny skies making their return
February 24, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter
Area Snowfall Reports.png
Weather
How much snow did we get? See the totals here
February 23, 2023 01:33 PM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
School Closings.png
Weather
Weather-related closings and announcements for Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023
February 23, 2023 08:09 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
022621.S.RPB.DC.LCH.BHOCK.06403.jpg
Prep
Funke plays OT hero, Dodge County heading to Section 1 semifinals
February 24, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Section wrestling
Prep
Section 1AAA wrestling: Mayo matches program record with eight state-qualifiers
February 24, 2023 09:02 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Social-ICE
Photos: Social-ICE on Feb. 24, 2023
February 24, 2023 08:40 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
012221.S.RPB.RCTC.WBB.06013.jpg
College
No. 1 RCTC women are heavy favorite to capture Region XIIIA basketball title
February 24, 2023 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck