Mostly clear skies today

Expect mostly clear skies throughout the day today with highs likely reaching into the mid-50s. Clouds will be on the increase late tonight as our next system gets ready to move into the area. This system will bring rain showers into the area for Wednesday, and will also knock our highs down into the upper-40s, before dropping them into the mid-40s by Thursday. Rain showers will be possible for Thursday, and a few rain and snow showers will be likely for Friday. Lingering snow showers early Saturday will be possible, afterwards temperatures will begin a gradual rise back up into the lower-60s by next Tuesday.