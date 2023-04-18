99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Mostly clear skies today

Rain showers possible tomorrow

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

Expect mostly clear skies throughout the day today with highs likely reaching into the mid-50s. Clouds will be on the increase late tonight as our next system gets ready to move into the area. This system will bring rain showers into the area for Wednesday, and will also knock our highs down into the upper-40s, before dropping them into the mid-40s by Thursday. Rain showers will be possible for Thursday, and a few rain and snow showers will be likely for Friday. Lingering snow showers early Saturday will be possible, afterwards temperatures will begin a gradual rise back up into the lower-60s by next Tuesday.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

What To Read Next
School Closings.png
Weather
Weather-related closings and announcements for Monday, April 17, 2023
April 17, 2023 08:07 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Decreasing clouds
April 17, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Timothy Albertson
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Snow showers likely today
April 16, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Timothy Albertson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Rochester City Council
Local
Planned Soldiers Field Park trail connection survives challenge
April 18, 2023 12:33 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Rochester wastewater treatment plant.jpg
Local
7 things to know about Rochester's water reclamation plant upgrade
April 17, 2023 06:53 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Caledonia, Plainview-Elgin-Millville boys basketball Section 1AA Championship
College
Eli, Noah King make up their basketball minds: Eli to North Dakota, Noah to Upper Iowa
April 17, 2023 04:57 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
173b01136dd8b55ac438261af6b2bf08.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
On the record: Record show, comedy and local news trivia coming up
April 17, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed