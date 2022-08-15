Mostly clear to start off the work week

An area of high pressure will work to keep our regional weather fairly quiet as we head into the day today. Mostly clear skies will be with us during the morning hours, and then partly cloudy skies will be likely during the afternoon. Highs in our region today will generally be in the mid to upper-70s.

However, rain showers will likely be passing to our south during the late afternoon and evening hours, and while most of this will remain away from our region, a lone shower or two will be possible during the overnight hours.

A lone shower or two will be possible for Tuesday and Wednesday, but then our next system will approach the region during the end of the work week. This will allow for a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday, and some showers possibly into the start of the weekend.