News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Mostly cloudy and quiet holiday weekend

Mild end to 2022 but there's snow on the horizon for 2023

StormTRACKER team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
December 29, 2022 07:52 AM
Tracking a fairly comfortable late December day with highs in the upper 20s, a mostly sunny sky, and very light afternoon winds. The last day of 2022 will feature a warm up as highs climb just above freezing under a mostly cloudy sky. As the clock strikes midnight and we ring in the new year, temperatures will be in the 20s. New Year’s Day looks mostly cloudy but mild with an afternoon temperature near freezing. There is a chance of rain and snow in the early to middle parts of next week.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
