Mostly cloudy and quiet holiday weekend
Mild end to 2022 but there's snow on the horizon for 2023
Tracking a fairly comfortable late December day with highs in the upper 20s, a mostly sunny sky, and very light afternoon winds. The last day of 2022 will feature a warm up as highs climb just above freezing under a mostly cloudy sky. As the clock strikes midnight and we ring in the new year, temperatures will be in the 20s. New Year’s Day looks mostly cloudy but mild with an afternoon temperature near freezing. There is a chance of rain and snow in the early to middle parts of next week.
Temperatures look to stay fairly steady in mid-30s for the day ahead.
StormTRACKER Meteorologist Jared Piepenburg looks at the changing weather pattern heading into the new year
