Mostly cloudy and quiet holiday weekend

Tracking a fairly comfortable late December day with highs in the upper 20s, a mostly sunny sky, and very light afternoon winds. The last day of 2022 will feature a warm up as highs climb just above freezing under a mostly cloudy sky. As the clock strikes midnight and we ring in the new year, temperatures will be in the 20s. New Year’s Day looks mostly cloudy but mild with an afternoon temperature near freezing. There is a chance of rain and snow in the early to middle parts of next week.