Mostly cloudy skies continue

A few lingering rain and snow showers will be possible this morning, otherwise; mostly cloudy skies will continue throughout the day today. High temperatures this afternoon will try to reach into the mid-30s. Breezy conditions will also be present with northeast winds gusting up to 30 mph at times this afternoon.

Expect mostly cloudy skies to continue overnight tonight and into the day on Tuesday. Another system may try to bring some additional snow showers into the region for the middle and end of this work week.