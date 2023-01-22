STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Mostly cloudy skies for Sunday

Areas of fog also possible this morning

By Timothy Albertson
January 22, 2023 12:01 AM
Areas of fog will be possible in our region this morning, but otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies. The mostly cloudy skies this morning will likely continue into the afternoon hours, and with the winds becoming northwesterly, this will likely allow for highs to be a few degrees lower this afternoon than on Saturday. Decreasing clouds overnight tonight will likely give way to partly cloudy skies for Monday, however the clouds will return back into our region by the evening hours.

Another area of low pressure will pass to our southeast on Wednesday, and in doing so it will move some snow into our region. This snow, however, will likely remain too far away from our region to give us anything more than a few flurries. The clouds from this system will, however, be around on Wednesday.

Afterwards, expect temperatures to drop a bit towards the end of the work week, and then even lower as we head into next weekend.

