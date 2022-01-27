SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Mostly cloudy skies today

Quiet weather going into the weekend.

January 27, 2022 12:00 AM
Today will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 20s. Temperatures take a quick drop to below zero tonight. Friday stays cold with highs reaching the low teens. The weekend warms up slightly with highs getting back into the low 20s. Conditions remain dry over the weekend.

