Mostly cloudy skies today
Quiet weather going into the weekend.
Today will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 20s. Temperatures take a quick drop to below zero tonight. Friday stays cold with highs reaching the low teens. The weekend warms up slightly with highs getting back into the low 20s. Conditions remain dry over the weekend.
