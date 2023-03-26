Mostly cloudy skies today

Expect mostly cloudy skies to continue across the area today as high temperatures rise up into the lower-40s. If skies to do clear for a bit during the afternoon, then it is possible that temperatures may try to rise a few degrees higher in some spots. Otherwise; partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue into the evening and overnight tonight, and likely into the day on Monday.

A few snow showers may move into the area late Wednesday Night, and then rain and snow showers will be possible for Thursday and Thursday Night.