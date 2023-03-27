Mostly cloudy skies today

Mild temperatures will continue this afternoon as highs reach into the lower-40s across the region. Otherwise; expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day and into the overnight tonight. An area of high pressure will quickly move over our region on Tuesday, and this will remove many of the clouds, and may also knock our highs down a few degrees.

Our next system will begin to arrive by the middle part of the work week, and with it may come some rain showers and a return of mild temperatures. Rain will be especially be likely on Thursday Night and Friday, and highs on Friday afternoon may try to reach into the upper-40s before dropping back into the 30s by Saturday.