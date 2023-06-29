Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Mostly dry and warm forecast ahead

Besides a few pop-up thunderstorms, the next multiple days look to stay dry and warm.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s around the area this afternoon. I'm seeing our winds stay light today and again tomorrow making for some solid summer days. This warm and stable weather is shaping up to last through the holiday weekend. Expect light winds, sunshine, and mid-80s for both Saturday and Sunday. I'm seeing our temperatures get close to 90° for Monday as well as Independence Day. A front will approach the region on the 4th, but the chance of showers and thunderstorms with this front may not reach the Rochester area until Wednesday.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010.
