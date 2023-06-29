Mostly dry and warm forecast ahead

Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s around the area this afternoon. I'm seeing our winds stay light today and again tomorrow making for some solid summer days. This warm and stable weather is shaping up to last through the holiday weekend. Expect light winds, sunshine, and mid-80s for both Saturday and Sunday. I'm seeing our temperatures get close to 90° for Monday as well as Independence Day. A front will approach the region on the 4th, but the chance of showers and thunderstorms with this front may not reach the Rochester area until Wednesday.