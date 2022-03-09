Much colder and a bit breezy
Yesterday's cold front cuts temperatures nearly in half
The mild 30s and 40s are gone for the rest of the week as yesterday's cold front will have us feeling more of a March chill. Highs today will only climb into the low 20s despite mostly sunny skies. It will be a bit breezy as well with a northwest wind at 10-20mph.
More clouds roll in tonight which will help keep temperatures above zero. A storm system looks to pass mainly to our south on Thursday but may bring a few flakes across northern Iowa. Highs will be in the low 20s and they will stay there through Friday as the sunshine tries to make a return.
A warming trend is anticipated for the weekend with 40s back by Sunday and even a few 50s for next week.
