Weather

Much colder and a bit breezy

Yesterday's cold front cuts temperatures nearly in half

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jesse Ritka
By Jesse Ritka
March 09, 2022 12:00 AM
The mild 30s and 40s are gone for the rest of the week as yesterday's cold front will have us feeling more of a March chill. Highs today will only climb into the low 20s despite mostly sunny skies. It will be a bit breezy as well with a northwest wind at 10-20mph.

More clouds roll in tonight which will help keep temperatures above zero. A storm system looks to pass mainly to our south on Thursday but may bring a few flakes across northern Iowa. Highs will be in the low 20s and they will stay there through Friday as the sunshine tries to make a return.

A warming trend is anticipated for the weekend with 40s back by Sunday and even a few 50s for next week.

