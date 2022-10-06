We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Much cooler to finish this work week

Temperatures will stay chilly today and tomorrow as a cold air mass of high pressure drives into the region from the north.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
October 06, 2022 12:00 AM
Temperatures will start out of in the mid-50s and hover there throughout most of the day ahead. A breeze will be around out of the north with gusts into the upper 20s throughout the day. This breeze will make it feel even chillier. Temperatures look to start falling late this afternoon as the colder temperatures slowly invade the Upper Midwest and Northern Plains. Expect a couple very chilly mornings to finish this week. Temperatures tomorrow morning will be very close to freezing and look to drop just below freezing by Saturday morning. Friday will be sunny and quiet with a lot less wind. This weekend look chilly in the mornings with milder afternoons.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
