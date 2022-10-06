Much cooler to finish this work week

Temperatures will start out of in the mid-50s and hover there throughout most of the day ahead. A breeze will be around out of the north with gusts into the upper 20s throughout the day. This breeze will make it feel even chillier. Temperatures look to start falling late this afternoon as the colder temperatures slowly invade the Upper Midwest and Northern Plains. Expect a couple very chilly mornings to finish this week. Temperatures tomorrow morning will be very close to freezing and look to drop just below freezing by Saturday morning. Friday will be sunny and quiet with a lot less wind. This weekend look chilly in the mornings with milder afternoons.