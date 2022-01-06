Multiple frigid days ahead
The cold has set in and will last through Saturday morning with more cold early next week.
Temperatures will struggle to get above zero today. Expect a frigid start to Friday morning with low temperatures bottoming out in the mid-teens below zero. Friday will be sunny and cold all day. A warm front will bring a brief warm up to the region on Saturday as temperatures climb to near 30° in the afternoon. Another cold front will bring a surge of bitter cold again for Sunday and Monday.
The Wind Chill Index has only been in common usage since the late 1960s and early 1970s
The reality of “wind chill” is not nearly as precise as this equation looks.
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler looks at the weather patterns for mid-January