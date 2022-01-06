SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Multiple frigid days ahead

The cold has set in and will last through Saturday morning with more cold early next week.

StormTRACKER Team
By Jared Piepenburg
January 06, 2022 12:00 AM
Temperatures will struggle to get above zero today. Expect a frigid start to Friday morning with low temperatures bottoming out in the mid-teens below zero. Friday will be sunny and cold all day. A warm front will bring a brief warm up to the region on Saturday as temperatures climb to near 30° in the afternoon. Another cold front will bring a surge of bitter cold again for Sunday and Monday.

