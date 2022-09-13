SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Nice fall weather most of this work week

Mornings won't be all that cold and afternoons this week will warm up nicely.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
September 13, 2022 12:00 AM
Expect plenty of sunshine today with highs in the upper 70s. More of the same tomorrow. We look to get a little warmer Thursday and Friday. Watch for showers to come close to us those days, but mainly look to bring any precipitation to our north. Our best shot at more precipitation to come into the forecast arrives late in the weekend. Saturday is shaping up to stay dry with showers possible Sunday into Monday.

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
