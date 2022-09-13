Nice fall weather most of this work week
Mornings won't be all that cold and afternoons this week will warm up nicely.
Expect plenty of sunshine today with highs in the upper 70s. More of the same tomorrow. We look to get a little warmer Thursday and Friday. Watch for showers to come close to us those days, but mainly look to bring any precipitation to our north. Our best shot at more precipitation to come into the forecast arrives late in the weekend. Saturday is shaping up to stay dry with showers possible Sunday into Monday.
