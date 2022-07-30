Nice last weekend of July

Winds will be light out of the southwest throughout the day ahead. This will make for a very pleasant start to our weekend. The breeze will pick up some tomorrow out of the south. Gusts could reach as high as the lower 20s. Tomorrow will be sunny and warm with similar high temperatures as today. Our next chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives Sunday night into very early Monday. Next week will stay warm with a few hot and muggy days in the mix.