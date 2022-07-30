Nice last weekend of July
Highs will warm into the mid-80s both Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sunshine.
Winds will be light out of the southwest throughout the day ahead. This will make for a very pleasant start to our weekend. The breeze will pick up some tomorrow out of the south. Gusts could reach as high as the lower 20s. Tomorrow will be sunny and warm with similar high temperatures as today. Our next chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives Sunday night into very early Monday. Next week will stay warm with a few hot and muggy days in the mix.
This is doe to the curvature of the Earth.
Their technical name is Stratus Fractus
Today will be a little on the cool side, but warmer temperatures and plenty of sunshine are forecast to follow.
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler discusses the general weather pattern.