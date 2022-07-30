SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Nice last weekend of July

Highs will warm into the mid-80s both Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sunshine.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
July 30, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Winds will be light out of the southwest throughout the day ahead. This will make for a very pleasant start to our weekend. The breeze will pick up some tomorrow out of the south. Gusts could reach as high as the lower 20s. Tomorrow will be sunny and warm with similar high temperatures as today. Our next chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives Sunday night into very early Monday. Next week will stay warm with a few hot and muggy days in the mix.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What to read next
cirrocumulus.JPG
Weather
WeatherTalk: High-level row clouds may appear to emanate from a point
This is doe to the curvature of the Earth.
July 29, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Scud
Weather
WeatherTalk: Scud clouds can be mistaken for funnels
Their technical name is Stratus Fractus
July 28, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Tim Albertson
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Pleasant weather on the way
Today will be a little on the cool side, but warmer temperatures and plenty of sunshine are forecast to follow.
July 28, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Weather Graphic
Weather
A hot start to August
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler discusses the general weather pattern.
July 27, 2022 09:00 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler