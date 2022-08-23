Nice weather today and tomorrow
Highs will come close to 80° both today and tomorrow with light winds and plenty of sunshine.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Our weather starts to change late Wednesday night into Thursday. A dip in the upper atmosphere will drop through the region bringing our next chance of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will still warm into the mid and upper 70s to finish out the work week, but watch for scattered showers to potentially linger into Thursday night. Friday looks dry and sunny with highs in the mid-70s.
A study found massive eruptions have been happening every 625 years on average.
Between mass media and social media, weather forecast news is literally everywhere.