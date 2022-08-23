Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Nice weather today and tomorrow

Highs will come close to 80° both today and tomorrow with light winds and plenty of sunshine.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
August 23, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Our weather starts to change late Wednesday night into Thursday. A dip in the upper atmosphere will drop through the region bringing our next chance of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will still warm into the mid and upper 70s to finish out the work week, but watch for scattered showers to potentially linger into Thursday night. Friday looks dry and sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What to read next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
WeatherTalk: Study claims we should be concerned about climate-changing eruptions
A study found massive eruptions have been happening every 625 years on average.
August 22, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
A quiet start to the work week
Rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible later on
August 22, 2022 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Tim Albertson
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
WeatherTalk: The biggest change to weather forecasting is communication
Between mass media and social media, weather forecast news is literally everywhere.
August 21, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Sunshine for this next week
The weather will be very nice for the end of August.
August 21, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter