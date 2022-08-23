Nice weather today and tomorrow

Our weather starts to change late Wednesday night into Thursday. A dip in the upper atmosphere will drop through the region bringing our next chance of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will still warm into the mid and upper 70s to finish out the work week, but watch for scattered showers to potentially linger into Thursday night. Friday looks dry and sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.