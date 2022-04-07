Nicer weather on the way this weekend
The April storm system will move east with sunshine behind it.
Today will be another rainy and windy day with highs in the upper 30s. We finally see the last of the storm system leave by Friday mid day with cloudy skies for the afternoon. Conditions improve this weekend with sunshine and highs in the upper 40s for Saturday. Sunday has clouds returning but mild temperatures with highs in the upper 50s.
