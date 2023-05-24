Not as warm today and tomorrow

Our midweek weather is shaping up to be comfortable. Tomorrow morning as well as Friday morning may be a little crisp as overnight lows could drop into the mid-40s around the area. Our weather is still forecast to stay stable over the holiday weekend. Temperatures will slowly moderate on Friday back into the mid-70s with upper 70s forecast for Saturday. I'm seeing us get even warmer here in Rochester for Sunday and Memorial Day. Temperatures on Sunday come close to 80° with mid-80s forecast for Memorial Day as of now. Most days ahead will stay sunny this weekend too! If you are heading up into northern Minnesota for some lake time this holiday weekend, the weather will also stay mild and stable with more sunshine than clouds.