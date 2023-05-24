99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Not as warm today and tomorrow

Highs will peak just shy of 70° midweek with plenty of sunshine and generally lighter winds.

StormTRACKER Team
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Our midweek weather is shaping up to be comfortable. Tomorrow morning as well as Friday morning may be a little crisp as overnight lows could drop into the mid-40s around the area. Our weather is still forecast to stay stable over the holiday weekend. Temperatures will slowly moderate on Friday back into the mid-70s with upper 70s forecast for Saturday. I'm seeing us get even warmer here in Rochester for Sunday and Memorial Day. Temperatures on Sunday come close to 80° with mid-80s forecast for Memorial Day as of now. Most days ahead will stay sunny this weekend too! If you are heading up into northern Minnesota for some lake time this holiday weekend, the weather will also stay mild and stable with more sunshine than clouds.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
