Weather

Off and on periods of showers and thunderstorms ahead

Scattered showers will slide across southern Minnesota today with more wet weather to follow into the weekend.

StormTRACKER team
Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Showers and thunderstorms will still be possible overnight and then again Saturday. The weekend won't be a wash out if you were hoping to tackle some gardening or to just get outside, but know there will be some interruptions along the way. Temperatures will warm to near 70° today and tomorrow. Saturday will stay gusty with a southeast breeze throughout the day. Sunday looks a little warmer with a chance of both showers and thunderstorms. Highs Sunday will peak in the mid-70s. A few rounds of showers still look possible early in the work week. Highs most of next week will peak in the 70s.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
ADVERTISEMENT


