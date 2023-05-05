Off and on periods of showers and thunderstorms ahead

Showers and thunderstorms will still be possible overnight and then again Saturday. The weekend won't be a wash out if you were hoping to tackle some gardening or to just get outside, but know there will be some interruptions along the way. Temperatures will warm to near 70° today and tomorrow. Saturday will stay gusty with a southeast breeze throughout the day. Sunday looks a little warmer with a chance of both showers and thunderstorms. Highs Sunday will peak in the mid-70s. A few rounds of showers still look possible early in the work week. Highs most of next week will peak in the 70s.