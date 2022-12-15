On Dec. 15, 2021, nearly 100 tornadoes swept the Midwest, killing five

Midwesterners know better than to doubt Mother Nature’s ability to bring wild weather at any time of the year. But one year ago, nobody expected tornadoes.

But Mother Nature brought tornadoes. And she brought a lot of them.

Dec. 15, 2021, kicked off with record-setting regional temperatures reaching as high as 74 degrees in Des Moines. Though residents across Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin didn’t know it, a low pressure system of historic strength had developed over the Rocky Mountains and was barreling toward them.

That cool-air system would soon slam into the heat experienced across much of the Upper Midwest, creating a rich environment for unprecedented storm systems to sweep the region.

At approximately 1 p.m., the National Weather Service in Kearney, Nebraska, issued the first severe thunderstorm warning of the day. Less than 30 minutes later, the first of nine EF-0 and EF-1 tornadoes to hit Nebraska that day would spawn. No injuries or deaths were reported in the state.

A radar loop shows every severe thunderstorm (yellow) and tornado (red) warning issued in the Midwest on Dec. 15, 2021. Contributed / National Weather Service

As the storm system crossed into Iowa at roughly 3:30 p.m., it had grown in strength, and would spawn more than 60 tornadoes — nearly two dozen of which would be classified as EF-2, capable of producing wind speeds of up to 135 mph.

Though the tornadoes strayed away from Des Moines, the state’s most populous city, one tornado that spawned near Bayard — a town of roughly 400 about 50 miles northwest of Des Moines — reached a peak width of 100 yards, traveling more than 30 miles to the northeast.

The storm system continued to push to the northeast, where it spawned another 22 tornadoes in southeastern Minnesota and another 10 in southwestern Wisconsin. The storm had weakened as it left Iowa, producing fewer and generally-weaker tornadoes.

In total, 94 tornadoes struck across Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Wisconsin.

The roof was torn off the public library in Rudd, Iowa, during a tornado outbreak on Dec. 15, 2021. Contributed / National Weather Service

Widespread damage, five deaths reported

The size of the storm system left behind a trail of destruction stretching from northern Kansas to central Wisconsin. The damage was so widespread that it qualified for the National Weather Service’s list of billion dollar disasters.

Homes, farm structures and public buildings across the region were damaged, torn apart or outright demolished by winds. Vehicles were crushed and semis were overturned.

In Racine, Minnesota, one couple spoke with the Rochester Post Bulletin in October — 10 months after the storm — to share their memories of how the tornado outbreak forced them to rebuild their home.

While taking cover in their basement, Isaac and Alissa Wolfgram’s roof was torn off their home. All that stood between them and the elements was the basement door.

“We remember so vividly the shaking of it,” Isaac recalled to the Post Bulletin. “But it held.”

The foundation of Isaac and Alissa Wolfgram's rural Racine, Minn. house pictured in spring 2022 after the rest of the house was removed. Contributed / Alissa Wolfgram

Possibly the difference between life and serious injury and possibly death, the Wolfgram’s made sure to keep that door when the rest of their home was demolished in April.

Though it took nearly 10 months to get into their new home, Alissa said she’s grateful to have survived and for all the help her friends, family and neighbors provided since the storm.

“We don’t even have the words to express how thankful we are,” Alissa said in October.

In total, five people were killed across all states affected by the vast storm system, according to the Des Moines Register.

Storm system was unprecedented in many ways

December tornadoes in the Upper Midwest are rare. Nearly 100 in one day is unheard of.

Todd Shea is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wisconsin, which monitors the weather in parts of southwestern Wisconsin, southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa. In a National Weather Service webinar, he tallied up many of the records associated with the storm.

“We had our warmest December temperatures ever on this day, Dec. 15, 2021. Of course this helped fuel this entire event,” Shea said. “In our service area, we ended up having the most tornadoes ever for one event, more than we’ve ever had for events in the months of June or July.”

Shea pointed out the La Crosse office has never experienced a tornado in its service area in meteorological winter before, that Minnesota had never experienced a December tornado before and that the storm was labeled as the first December derecho in American history.

A map showing the paths of every tornado that touched down during a derecho that struck the Midwest on Dec. 15, 2021. Contribued / National Weather Service

“The thunderstorm wind gusts and strong winds we had that night also produced some of the strongest wind gusts ever recorded at the Rochester airport and in La Crosse. I know the Rochester airport had a wind gust of 77 mph,” Shea said. “In lines with the derecho definition, this had the most number of 75 mph wind gusts ever recorded in an event in the United States, and the latest moderate risk in the season ever issued by the Storm Prediction Center, and this far north, too.”

According to historical records, Iowa recorded seven times more tornadoes that day than all December tornadoes spawned between 1950 and 2020 combined.

“It’s turning out to be one of the biggest tornado outbreaks in US history,” Shea added.

With a massive winter storm system passing over the Upper Midwest this week, the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center shows no indication that tornadoes can be expected in the Upper Midwest for the remainder of the year.