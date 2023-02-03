99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

One more cold day before the milder weather returns

The frigid air will linger throughout the day with bitter cold wind chills.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
February 03, 2023 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Wind chills could drop as low as -30 today with actual temperatures only making it into the single digits. A south breeze picks up tonight keeping temperatures fairly steady. This south wind will help boost up our weekend temperatures ahead. Highs tomorrow will warm into the lower 30s with similar temperatures expected Sunday. Sunday is looking a little breezy with a northwest wind gusting into the 20s. Temperatures could come close to 40° on Monday with highs the rest of the week peaking in the 30s.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Talk of a new World Calendar has faded
This calendar was designed so that every day each year would fall on the same weekday.
February 02, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Quick cold snap before milder air arrives in the region
Temperatures will fall this afternoon behind a cold front making for a bitter day ahead.
February 02, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Turning cold to close out this work week
Temperatures will warm to near 20° today with plenty of sunshine making for a quiet first day of February.
February 01, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Chilly and dry work week ahead
Expect plenty of sunshine most days with crisp mornings and a few cold afternoons.
January 31, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg