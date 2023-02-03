One more cold day before the milder weather returns
The frigid air will linger throughout the day with bitter cold wind chills.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Wind chills could drop as low as -30 today with actual temperatures only making it into the single digits. A south breeze picks up tonight keeping temperatures fairly steady. This south wind will help boost up our weekend temperatures ahead. Highs tomorrow will warm into the lower 30s with similar temperatures expected Sunday. Sunday is looking a little breezy with a northwest wind gusting into the 20s. Temperatures could come close to 40° on Monday with highs the rest of the week peaking in the 30s.
This calendar was designed so that every day each year would fall on the same weekday.
Temperatures will fall this afternoon behind a cold front making for a bitter day ahead.
Temperatures will warm to near 20° today with plenty of sunshine making for a quiet first day of February.
Expect plenty of sunshine most days with crisp mornings and a few cold afternoons.