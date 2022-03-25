One more day of precipitation
This weekend will bring back the sunshine.
Today will bring more chances of snow and rain showers with gusty winds. As we head into the weekend, conditions quiet down. Sunshine returns to the area and highs will be in the mid 30s both days this weekend. Next week brings in more clouds but warmer temperatures with highs in the mid 40s.
The changes are harder to see here in the Northern Plains/Upper Midwest.
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler discusses the general weather pattern.