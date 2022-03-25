Read Today's Paper Friday, March 25
One more day of precipitation

This weekend will bring back the sunshine.

By Robert Poynter
March 25, 2022 12:00 AM
Today will bring more chances of snow and rain showers with gusty winds. As we head into the weekend, conditions quiet down. Sunshine returns to the area and highs will be in the mid 30s both days this weekend. Next week brings in more clouds but warmer temperatures with highs in the mid 40s.

