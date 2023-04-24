Partly cloudy skies today

Expect partly cloudy skies for the day today as an area of high pressure begins to move closer to our region. With less cloudy cover likely today than over the past few days, temperatures will try to make a rise into the upper-40s and lower-50s this afternoon. The area of high pressure will work to keep our weather fairly quiet over the next few days, and temperatures will gradually rise into the mid-50s for the next few days. Another system will approach our region by the end of the work week, and with it may come some rain showers by the weekend.