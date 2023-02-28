Partly to mostly cloudy today

Expect partly cloudy skies this morning to give way to increasing clouds this afternoon as an area of low pressure begins to move across the Upper Plains. This area of low pressure will begin to move snow showers into southeastern Minnesota late Tuesday Night and then into the day on Wednesday. The snow showers will likely begin to move out of the area by the late afternoon hours, though clouds may remain during the overnight and into the day on Thursday.

Expect a generally quiet end to the work week and start to the weekend, though snow showers may be possible by the start of next work week.