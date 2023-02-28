99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Partly to mostly cloudy today

Snow showers possible tonight

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
February 28, 2023 12:01 AM

Expect partly cloudy skies this morning to give way to increasing clouds this afternoon as an area of low pressure begins to move across the Upper Plains. This area of low pressure will begin to move snow showers into southeastern Minnesota late Tuesday Night and then into the day on Wednesday. The snow showers will likely begin to move out of the area by the late afternoon hours, though clouds may remain during the overnight and into the day on Thursday.

Expect a generally quiet end to the work week and start to the weekend, though snow showers may be possible by the start of next work week.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

What To Read Next
School Closings.png
Weather
Weather-related closings and announcements for Monday, Feb. 27, 2023
February 27, 2023 08:54 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Rain likely this morning
February 27, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Timothy Albertson
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: It's been stormy in sunny southern California
February 26, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Task force session.jpg
Local
Opportunities and frustrations fuel downtown discussion
February 27, 2023 09:34 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Terri Allred
Local
Diversity Council to no longer fiscally sponsor local groups
February 27, 2023 06:08 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Ronald McDonald House Press Conference
Health
Ronald McDonald House merges with another Ronald McDonald organization to serve more families
February 27, 2023 06:03 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
IMG_0454 (2).JPG
Policy
FSA leader gets tour, taste of the Tree-Range Farm ecosystem
February 27, 2023 06:02 PM
 · 
By  Noah Fish