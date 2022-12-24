Patchy blowing snow again today

Temperatures will stay on the frigid side again with peak temperatures today near 2°. Wind chill values will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s below throughout the day making for another bitter cold December day. Our weather looks to improve slightly on Christmas Day with highs making it into the upper single digits above zero with a lot less wind. Winds will be out of the west at 5-15 for tomorrow. A clipper slides our way bringing snow to the region later on Sunday with a better chance Sunday night. This quick clipper is out of the area by early Monday morning, but we stay cold again Monday and into Tuesday morning. Temperatures warm midweek with highs getting above the freezing mark by Wednesday.