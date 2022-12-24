Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Patchy blowing snow again today

Our Christmas Eve stays blustery with patchy blowing snow under a mostly sunny sky.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
December 24, 2022 12:00 AM
Temperatures will stay on the frigid side again with peak temperatures today near 2°. Wind chill values will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s below throughout the day making for another bitter cold December day. Our weather looks to improve slightly on Christmas Day with highs making it into the upper single digits above zero with a lot less wind. Winds will be out of the west at 5-15 for tomorrow. A clipper slides our way bringing snow to the region later on Sunday with a better chance Sunday night. This quick clipper is out of the area by early Monday morning, but we stay cold again Monday and into Tuesday morning. Temperatures warm midweek with highs getting above the freezing mark by Wednesday.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
