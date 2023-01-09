Patchy fog this morning

Patchy fog will be present in our region this morning, before tapering off. Afterwards, mostly cloudy skies will be around our region as a weak area of low pressure moves into southern Minnesota later this afternoon. This low pressure will allow for temperatures to rise into the lower-30s across our area and then down into the teens as we head into the overnight tonight. The area of low pressure will move out of our region, dragging a cold front through which will result in Tuesday's high temperatures likely being a little lower than today.

Afterwards, temperatures will be on the rise ahead of an approaching system. This system may be enough to bring some snow flurries into our region for Wednesday, but it will also try to raise our temperatures into the low to mid-30s on Wednesday afternoon. Behind this system, high temperatures will likely return into the 20s for Thursday and Friday, and then possibly back into the lower-30s over the weekend.