News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Photos: Hey, it snowed! Jan. 19, 2023

Joe Ahlquist
By Joe Ahlquist
January 19, 2023 01:17 PM
According to the National Weather Service, parts of Rochester saw as much as six inches of snow Thursday morning.

Snow Fall
The bike path along Cascade Creek is cleared Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, after snow overnight in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Snow Fall
Laurie McBride clears snow from the sidewalk near her home Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, after snow overnight in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Snow Fall
Fresh snow blanketed Rochester on Thursday morning, Jan. 19, 2023, after snow overnight.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Snow Fall
Frankie Landgraf, 5, checks out a snow tunnel she made with her dad, Rob Landgraf (not pictured), while playing in the fresh snow Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Joe Ahlquist is the photo editor at the Post Bulletin. Joe is a 2013 graduate of Winona State University and previously worked at the Winona (Minn.) Daily News and the Sioux Falls (S.D.) Argus Leader before arriving at the Post Bulletin in July of 2017. Readers can reach Joe at 507-285-7624 or jahlquist@postbulletin.com.
Weather
Weather-related closings and announcements for Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
January 19, 2023 07:33 AM
By  Andrew Link
Weather
John Wheeler: The brutal winter of 1935-36 came during a decade of mild winters
Most of the Dust Bowl era winters in our region were mild and dry, with very little snow and many days well above freezing.
January 19, 2023 05:00 AM
By  John Wheeler
Weather
Snow continues this morning
Breezy conditions will also remain
January 19, 2023 12:01 AM
By  Timothy Albertson
Weather
Trending colder and mostly dry
StormTRACKER Meteorologist looks at the general weather pattern for late January.
January 18, 2023 11:18 PM
By  John Wheeler