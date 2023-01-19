Photos: Hey, it snowed! Jan. 19, 2023
According to the National Weather Service, parts of Rochester saw as much as six inches of snow Thursday morning.
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
Most of the Dust Bowl era winters in our region were mild and dry, with very little snow and many days well above freezing.
StormTRACKER Meteorologist looks at the general weather pattern for late January.