Weather
|
News reporting
Photos: Storms hit Rochester and Olmsted County on Saturday, July 23, 2022

High winds and heavy rain hit parts of Rochester and Olmsted County on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
July 23, 2022 06:19 PM
Storm July 23, 2022
Nancy Spittell carries branches as her husband Peter cuts up a larger piece of debris in front of their Seventh Avenue Southwest rental property in Rochester after an extreme weather event hit Olmsted County on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Storm July 23, 2022
Peter Spittell works to cut up a large branch that narrowly missed his rental property on Seventh Avenue Southwest in Rochester after an extreme weather event hit Olmsted County on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Storm July 23, 2022
Jay Brook looks up at the tree that dropped a limb near his house while carrying branches to his wife Coryn at their Seventh Avenue Southwest home in Rochester after an extreme weather event hit Olmsted County on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Storm July 23, 2022
Coryn Brook piles branches from a large limb that dropped near her Seventh Avenue Southwest home in Rochester after an extreme weather event hit Olmsted County on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Storm July 23, 2022
Heavy rain hits the window of the Post Bulletin building in Southeast Rochester during an extreme weather event that hit Olmsted County on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Storm July 23, 2022
A large tree branch that took part of a power line with it lays in the road in the Pill Hill area on Ninth Avenue Southwest in Rochester after an extreme weather event hit Olmsted County on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Storm July 23, 2022
A Pill Hill home has its driveway blocked by downed tree limbs in Rochester after an extreme weather event hit Olmsted County on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Storm July 23, 2022
Tree limbs lay in the road along Sixth Avenue Southeast in Rochester after an extreme weather event hit Olmsted County on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Storm July 23, 2022
Heavy rain falls outside the Post Bulletin building Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Rochester.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
Storm July 23, 2022
A large limb blocks a lane on Fifth Avenue Northwest near Elton Hills Drive in Rochester after an extreme weather event hit Olmsted County on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin

Tucker Allen Covey
By Tucker Allen Covey
Tucker Allen Covey is a photojournalism student at Western Kentucky University. He is a photo editor for the College Heights Herald, a newspaper at WKU. Tucker has worked on documenting local life and general news in Bowling Green, Ky. At the Post Bulletin Tucker hopes to gain skills in community coverage and photo-editing. Readers can reach Tucker at tcovey@postbulletin.com.
