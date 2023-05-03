Pleasant midweek forecast

Temperatures will warm into the mid-60s this afternoon and with the combination of light winds and sunshine will make for a very pleasant spring day. Tomorrow is shaping up to be a touch warmer with light winds under a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will hit close to 70° or just above Thursday. I'm seeing a few showers move through on Friday with another couple chances of showers and even thunderstorms over the weekend. Temperatures will likely top off in the upper 60s Friday through Sunday. I'm seeing a few more rounds of showers and thunderstorms during next week's work week.