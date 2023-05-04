Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Pleasant today before showers return to the region

Temperatures will warm into the mid-70s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine and light winds.

Today at 12:00 AM

Tonight a few showers and potentially a few thunderstorms look to cross by the region. Friday will feature a chance of showers in southern Minnesota as well. Temperatures will hit the mid and upper 60s tomorrow. I'm not seeing the weekend as a washout, but both Saturday and Sunday will have scattered showers and a few rumbles pass by. Next week's weather does appear to stay fairly active meaning we'll have a multiple chances of showers along the way. Highs next week will peak in the lower 70s to start with 60s later in the week.

By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
