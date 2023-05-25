Pleasant weather ahead for the holiday weekend
Expect plenty of sunshine to finish this week which will likely last into early next week as well.
High will hit close to 70° today with a little breeze out of the southeast. The high temperature trend is one that gradually warms each day leading into next week. It will be a little chilly tomorrow morning as we kick off the day in the mid-40s. I'm seeing mid-70s tomorrow afternoon, upper 70s Saturday, near 80° Sunday and lower to mid-80s on Memorial Day. Highs next week may even reach the mid to upper 80s a few days. The dry and stable weather looks to last through Memorial Day with a few thunderstorms back in the forecast for midweek next week.
ADVERTISEMENT