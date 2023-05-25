Pleasant weather ahead for the holiday weekend

High will hit close to 70° today with a little breeze out of the southeast. The high temperature trend is one that gradually warms each day leading into next week. It will be a little chilly tomorrow morning as we kick off the day in the mid-40s. I'm seeing mid-70s tomorrow afternoon, upper 70s Saturday, near 80° Sunday and lower to mid-80s on Memorial Day. Highs next week may even reach the mid to upper 80s a few days. The dry and stable weather looks to last through Memorial Day with a few thunderstorms back in the forecast for midweek next week.