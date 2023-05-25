99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Pleasant weather ahead for the holiday weekend

Expect plenty of sunshine to finish this week which will likely last into early next week as well.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

High will hit close to 70° today with a little breeze out of the southeast. The high temperature trend is one that gradually warms each day leading into next week. It will be a little chilly tomorrow morning as we kick off the day in the mid-40s. I'm seeing mid-70s tomorrow afternoon, upper 70s Saturday, near 80° Sunday and lower to mid-80s on Memorial Day. Highs next week may even reach the mid to upper 80s a few days. The dry and stable weather looks to last through Memorial Day with a few thunderstorms back in the forecast for midweek next week.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What To Read Next
Weather Graphic.JPG
Weather
A warm start to June
May 24, 2023 08:57 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: It is time for the annual summer dew point primer
May 24, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Not as warm today and tomorrow
May 24, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Rochester City Council
Local
Rochester mayor vetoes plan to fund $50,000 open-gym pilot at local schools
May 24, 2023 09:38 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Preserve at Mayowood plat.jpg
Local
Proposed 129-home Mayowood development advancing with planning and zoning support
May 24, 2023 08:38 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
IMG_4539.jpg
Local
Rochester farmer gifts $250K to Ronald McDonald House in memory of his late wife
May 24, 2023 06:47 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
052621-BIG-NINE-GIRLS-TRACK-08064.jpg
Prep
Section One girls track-and-field honor rolls: 1AAA, 1AA and 1AA
May 24, 2023 03:11 PM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff