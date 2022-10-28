SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Pleasant weather for Halloween weekend

The mild weather continues into the start of November.

By Robert Poynter
October 28, 2022 12:00 AM
Today brings sunshine back to southern Minnesota and highs increase back into the low 60s. The nice stretch of weather continues this weekend with highs staying in the mid 60s. Clouds on Sunday will be replaced with sunshine again Monday just in time for Halloween. As we get into November the 60s stick around with more sunshine.

