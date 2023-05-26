Pleasant weather forecast for all of the holiday weekend

Highs pressure will be situated over the region keeping our weather fairly consistent from today through early next week. Morning lows will start in the 50s with afternoons peaking in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds will be out of the south every day with gusts into the lower and mid-teens. I'm seeing the dry weather last into Tuesday before a couple chances of thunderstorms return to the area around Wednesday and Thursday next week. Temperatures look to get a little warmer midweek as well with a few afternoons reaching the mid and upper 80s.