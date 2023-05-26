99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Pleasant weather forecast for all of the holiday weekend

Expect plenty of sunshine, mild afternoon temperatures, and generally lighter breezes today through Memorial Day.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
Today at 12:00 AM

Highs pressure will be situated over the region keeping our weather fairly consistent from today through early next week. Morning lows will start in the 50s with afternoons peaking in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds will be out of the south every day with gusts into the lower and mid-teens. I'm seeing the dry weather last into Tuesday before a couple chances of thunderstorms return to the area around Wednesday and Thursday next week. Temperatures look to get a little warmer midweek as well with a few afternoons reaching the mid and upper 80s.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What To Read Next
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Pleasant weather ahead for the holiday weekend
May 25, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Jared Piepenburg
Weather Graphic.JPG
Weather
A warm start to June
May 24, 2023 08:57 PM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: It is time for the annual summer dew point primer
May 24, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


La Crescent-Hokah, Winona Cotter Subsection 1AA softball
Prep
Win No. 803 will have to wait; Bowlin's pursuit on hold after pair of hard fought losses
May 25, 2023 10:05 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
La Crescent-Hokah, Winona Cotter Subsection 1AA softball
Prep
Photos: La Crescent-Hokah, Winona Cotter Subsection 1AA softball on May 25, 2023
May 25, 2023 09:40 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Mural destroyed 052523 10.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Artist shocked as a Rochester Lowertown mural comes down without notice
May 25, 2023 09:24 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Popus Gourmet Popcorn
Local
Destination Medical Center EDA completes distribution of $3M in state grants to help downtown businesses
May 25, 2023 09:15 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen