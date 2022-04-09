Pleasant weather today with rain next week
Expect light winds and plenty of sunshine making for a nice spring day ahead.
Highs will hit near 50° this afternoon. Winds will be out of the north and northwest around 5-10 mph. Clouds increase Sunday with temperatures warming into the mid-50s. A few showers may clip the area Sunday night with a dry Monday to kick off the work week. Our next weather producer arrives midweek bringing rain and potentially a few thundershowers to the region.
The period of daytime darkness will last up to four minutes.
Snow slowly moves out of the area today with warmer temperatures returning later in the weekend.
Strange as it may seem, these birds fly north to colder climates when it gets too warm here.
The April storm system will move east with sunshine behind it.