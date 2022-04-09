Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 9
Weather

Pleasant weather today with rain next week

Expect light winds and plenty of sunshine making for a nice spring day ahead.

By Jared Piepenburg
April 09, 2022 12:00 AM
Highs will hit near 50° this afternoon. Winds will be out of the north and northwest around 5-10 mph. Clouds increase Sunday with temperatures warming into the mid-50s. A few showers may clip the area Sunday night with a dry Monday to kick off the work week. Our next weather producer arrives midweek bringing rain and potentially a few thundershowers to the region.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

