Plenty of sunshine to close out this work week

Today is shaping up to be a beautiful one with light winds and mild temperatures.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
August 04, 2022 12:00 AM
Highs will top off near 80° this afternoon. We do get warmer of the next couple of days with temperatures warming to the mid-80s Friday afternoon and then upper 80s Saturday. A breeze will pick up out of the south tomorrow helping to draw in the heat and humidity. Our next chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives in the area Saturday with a chance of showers remaining over us on Sunday.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
