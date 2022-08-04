Plenty of sunshine to close out this work week
Today is shaping up to be a beautiful one with light winds and mild temperatures.
Highs will top off near 80° this afternoon. We do get warmer of the next couple of days with temperatures warming to the mid-80s Friday afternoon and then upper 80s Saturday. A breeze will pick up out of the south tomorrow helping to draw in the heat and humidity. Our next chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives in the area Saturday with a chance of showers remaining over us on Sunday.
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John wheeler discusses the drier than average weather.
In Utqiagvik, the temperature has been mired in the 30s the past week.
A cold front will drop through the region this morning bringing areas of showers and thunderstorms so southeastern Minnesota.