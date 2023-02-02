99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Weather
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Quick cold snap before milder air arrives in the region

Temperatures will fall this afternoon behind a cold front making for a bitter day ahead.

By Jared Piepenburg
February 02, 2023
Winds will get gusty this afternoon drawing in bitter cold air to finish out this work week. Temperatures will fall into the single digits by the time we drive home later in the day. Tonight is shaping up to be a cold one with temperatures tomorrow morning in teens below. We'll only warm up to mid-single digits tomorrow afternoon with lighter winds. A south breeze picks up this weekend bringing an end to this quick cold snap. Temperatures will warm to near the freezing mark both Saturday and Sunday. Next week looks mild for temperatures as well with most days near or above freezing.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
