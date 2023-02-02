Quick cold snap before milder air arrives in the region

Winds will get gusty this afternoon drawing in bitter cold air to finish out this work week. Temperatures will fall into the single digits by the time we drive home later in the day. Tonight is shaping up to be a cold one with temperatures tomorrow morning in teens below. We'll only warm up to mid-single digits tomorrow afternoon with lighter winds. A south breeze picks up this weekend bringing an end to this quick cold snap. Temperatures will warm to near the freezing mark both Saturday and Sunday. Next week looks mild for temperatures as well with most days near or above freezing.