Quiet and seasonal weather ahead

Our weather is shaping up to stay stable for the next multiple days ahead. Expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon with temperatures warming into the lower 50s with light northwest winds. Tonight will be clear and calm with overnight lows bottoming out just above freezing to start off Thursday. Tomorrow will have a little more cloud cover over the region, but temperatures will still get a small boost compared to today. I'm seeing afternoon highs reach the mid-50s over southeastern Minnesota. Winds will be light out of the southeast Thursday and then switch to the south on Friday and will still stay light. This light south wind may last all the way through the weekend and into Halloween. Highs Friday through Monday will peak in the upper 50s to some lower 60s to finish out this month.