Quiet and seasonal weather ahead

Highs will warm into the 50s with light winds the rest of this week.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
October 26, 2022 12:00 AM
Our weather is shaping up to stay stable for the next multiple days ahead. Expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon with temperatures warming into the lower 50s with light northwest winds. Tonight will be clear and calm with overnight lows bottoming out just above freezing to start off Thursday. Tomorrow will have a little more cloud cover over the region, but temperatures will still get a small boost compared to today. I'm seeing afternoon highs reach the mid-50s over southeastern Minnesota. Winds will be light out of the southeast Thursday and then switch to the south on Friday and will still stay light. This light south wind may last all the way through the weekend and into Halloween. Highs Friday through Monday will peak in the upper 50s to some lower 60s to finish out this month.

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
