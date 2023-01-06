99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Quiet and sunny weekend ahead

The winter storm is finally east of us and we are left with stable and quiet weather through most of the extended forecast.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
January 06, 2023 12:00 AM
Highs today will peak in the upper teens to near 20°. Morning temperatures will be on the chilly side both Saturday and Sunday with a shot at subzero temps tomorrow morning. Highs Saturday will come close to 20° once again under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be light today, tomorrow, and even Sunday making for some very solid January weather. Temperatures look a little warmer early next week with highs in the lower 30s on Monday. The quiet and stable weather may last most of this 10 day forecast besides a slight chance of snow around Thursday next week.

Related Topics: WEATHER
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
