Quiet and sunny weekend ahead

Highs today will peak in the upper teens to near 20°. Morning temperatures will be on the chilly side both Saturday and Sunday with a shot at subzero temps tomorrow morning. Highs Saturday will come close to 20° once again under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be light today, tomorrow, and even Sunday making for some very solid January weather. Temperatures look a little warmer early next week with highs in the lower 30s on Monday. The quiet and stable weather may last most of this 10 day forecast besides a slight chance of snow around Thursday next week.