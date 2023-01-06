Quiet and sunny weekend ahead
The winter storm is finally east of us and we are left with stable and quiet weather through most of the extended forecast.
Highs today will peak in the upper teens to near 20°. Morning temperatures will be on the chilly side both Saturday and Sunday with a shot at subzero temps tomorrow morning. Highs Saturday will come close to 20° once again under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be light today, tomorrow, and even Sunday making for some very solid January weather. Temperatures look a little warmer early next week with highs in the lower 30s on Monday. The quiet and stable weather may last most of this 10 day forecast besides a slight chance of snow around Thursday next week.
