Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Dry and sunny forecast

Our weather will stay rather stable in the days ahead with a mix of 70s and 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
August 30, 2022 12:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

We'll stay breezy again today with winds out of the west gusting into the lower 20s. Highs this afternoon peak in the mid-70s. We look to get a little warmer the next few days with lower 80s in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. It won't be as breezy either making for a few really nice days in a row. As of now I'm seeing a dry and mild holiday weekend.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

Related Topics: WEATHER
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
What to read next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
WeatherTalk: Where does outer space begin?
Space begins where the atmosphere ends, but this is difficult to measure.
August 29, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Severe Sunday 1.JPG
Weather
Strong to severe storms may develop this afternoon
Upper level winds and instability are favorable for storm growth
August 28, 2022 09:18 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
WeatherTalk: The next race to the moon launches tomorrow
No one from anywhere has walked on the moon since 1972.
August 28, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Sunshine returns this week
A nice change of pace from the clouds and rain from the weekend.
August 28, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Robert Poynter