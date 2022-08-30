Dry and sunny forecast
Our weather will stay rather stable in the days ahead with a mix of 70s and 80s under a mostly sunny sky.
We'll stay breezy again today with winds out of the west gusting into the lower 20s. Highs this afternoon peak in the mid-70s. We look to get a little warmer the next few days with lower 80s in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. It won't be as breezy either making for a few really nice days in a row. As of now I'm seeing a dry and mild holiday weekend.
