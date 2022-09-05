SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Weather
Quiet conditions this week

An area of high pressure will control our regional weather

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
September 05, 2022 12:01 AM
The area of high pressure which worked to give us a fairly quiet Sunday will give us a fairly quiet Labor Day. Mostly clear skies will be with us as we head through the day today with highs reaching into the mid-70s. Temperatures will begin to increase as the high pressure moves away from our region, placing our highs around 80° by Wednesday. The week ahead will generally be on the quiet side as a cold front will try to approach our region, but will then weaken before arriving. It may not be until closer towards the weekend that we may see our next chances for rain showers.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

