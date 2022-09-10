Showers to start off the weekend
Areas of light rain will continue across parts of southeastern Minnesota throughout the first half of the day.
A few showers may linger into the later afternoon and evening, but best chance of precipitation this weekend will be the first half of today. We stay cool all weekend with morning lows in the 50s and daytime highs peaking in the upper 60s. Our temperatures look a little warmer heading back into the work week. Monday we warm into the lower 70s and mid to upper 70s are expected for Tuesday. Our next chance of showers and a few thunderstorms arrives Wednesday.
