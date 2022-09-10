SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Weather
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Showers to start off the weekend

Areas of light rain will continue across parts of southeastern Minnesota throughout the first half of the day.

StormTRACKER team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
September 10, 2022 12:00 AM
A few showers may linger into the later afternoon and evening, but best chance of precipitation this weekend will be the first half of today. We stay cool all weekend with morning lows in the 50s and daytime highs peaking in the upper 60s. Our temperatures look a little warmer heading back into the work week. Monday we warm into the lower 70s and mid to upper 70s are expected for Tuesday. Our next chance of showers and a few thunderstorms arrives Wednesday.

Jared Piepenburg
I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
