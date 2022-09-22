We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Quiet fall weather today before showers move in Friday

High pressure will briefly slide across the Upper Midwest bringing plenty of sunshine and cool fall temperatures today.

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
Jared Piepenburg
By Jared Piepenburg
September 22, 2022 12:00 AM
Highs will warm to near 60° under a sunny sky this afternoon. Winds look to stay light and out of the north. Our next chance of precipitation arrives in the area tomorrow. Showers slide into southern Minnesota in the morning with periods of showers expected throughout the day. Temperatures will likely stay in the 50s tomorrow making for a cool and wet day. Showers may linger all the way into early Saturday morning before moving east of us. This weekend will be a little warmer Saturday with highs closing in on 70°. Sunday looks windy and a little cooler as afternoon temperatures only hit the mid-60s. I'm seeing highs mainly in the 60s to start off next week's work week.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

I grew up in Minnesota and my love of the outdoors lead me on a path to becoming in meteorologist. I got my Bachelor of Science in meteorology at St. Cloud State University. I started out my career as a TV meteorologist in Bismarck at KX News in 2010. I left Bismarck for Fargo in the fall of 2015 where I've been since working for WDAY as well as The Forum.
