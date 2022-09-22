Quiet fall weather today before showers move in Friday

Highs will warm to near 60° under a sunny sky this afternoon. Winds look to stay light and out of the north. Our next chance of precipitation arrives in the area tomorrow. Showers slide into southern Minnesota in the morning with periods of showers expected throughout the day. Temperatures will likely stay in the 50s tomorrow making for a cool and wet day. Showers may linger all the way into early Saturday morning before moving east of us. This weekend will be a little warmer Saturday with highs closing in on 70°. Sunday looks windy and a little cooler as afternoon temperatures only hit the mid-60s. I'm seeing highs mainly in the 60s to start off next week's work week.