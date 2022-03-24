Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 24
Quiet weather ahead this weekend

Temperatures stay consistent in the low 40s.

StormTRACKER team
Robert Poynter
March 24, 2022 12:00 AM
Today will bring a chance of some lingering snow showers, then stay mostly cloudy for the afternoon. Friday brings chances of rain showers with highs still in the low 40s. These temperatures stick around for the weekend but the sunshine returns. Monday will warm up slightly into the upper 40s but the clouds make a return.

