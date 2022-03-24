Quiet weather ahead this weekend
Temperatures stay consistent in the low 40s.
Today will bring a chance of some lingering snow showers, then stay mostly cloudy for the afternoon. Friday brings chances of rain showers with highs still in the low 40s. These temperatures stick around for the weekend but the sunshine returns. Monday will warm up slightly into the upper 40s but the clouds make a return.
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler discusses the general weather pattern.
