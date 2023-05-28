Quiet weather continues today

The area of high pressure which brought us mostly clear skies on Saturday will remain in control over our region today. However, a few clouds will begin to move into the area today, but precipitation is not expected. Highs will be in the lower-80s across southeastern Minnesota this afternoon, with a light southeasterly wind around 5 to 15 mph. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies will continue into the overnight and then into the day on Monday with highs reaching into the mid-80s. Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Tuesday as the high pressure begins to pull away from our region. Additional chances for rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible for the middle and end of the work week.