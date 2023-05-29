99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

Quiet weather continues today

Chances for showers and thunderstorms this week

StormTRACKER team
StormTRACKER Team
By Timothy Albertson
Today at 12:01 AM

Mostly clear skies will continue across southeastern Minnesota today as the area of high pressure over the Great Lakes continues to dominate our regional weather. This area of high pressure will begin to move further away from our region, however, and a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible by the time we get to Tuesday. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will remain possible through the work week with highs reaching into the mid to even upper-80s.

stormtracker-postbulletin-image.jpg

What To Read Next
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: Weather is not that big of a killer
May 28, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
StormTRACKER team
Weather
Quiet weather continues today
May 28, 2023 12:01 AM
 · 
By  Timothy Albertson
3946302+wx talk (1).jpg
Weather
John Wheeler: This is cold core funnel season in cold core funnel country
May 27, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Wheeler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Bad Bad Hats Steam 050423 08.JPG
Exclusive
Arts and Entertainment
The Rochester music scene: Rich in talent, poor in venues?
May 27, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Memorial observance 036.JPG
Local
Preston Veterans Cemetery hosts Memorial Day Observances and reunions
May 28, 2023 04:18 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Deer Creek Speedway logo
Local
Driver passes away on third night of Deer Creek Speedway's Southern Minnesota Spring Challenge
May 28, 2023 10:15 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Dwell Local
Business
'Have fun with food': The Market opens at Dwell Local in Zumbrota
May 28, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon