Quiet weather continues today
Chances for showers and thunderstorms this week
Mostly clear skies will continue across southeastern Minnesota today as the area of high pressure over the Great Lakes continues to dominate our regional weather. This area of high pressure will begin to move further away from our region, however, and a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible by the time we get to Tuesday. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will remain possible through the work week with highs reaching into the mid to even upper-80s.
